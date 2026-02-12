Feb. 12: ‘La Niña’ and ‘El Niño’ Are Being Redefined. What Could That Mean For Valley Weather?

The climate patterns known as “La Niña” and “El Niño” have long been used as predictors of how cold and wet a winter season is likely to be. But their definitions are changing. Meteorologist Anthony Edwards of the San Francisco Chronicle tells us why and what to expect from weather forecasts moving forward.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Cases of tuberculosis rose in Fresno and Merced counties since the pandemic, and a new bill seeks to protect veterans from the predatory claims process.