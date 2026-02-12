© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Feb. 12: ‘La Niña’ and ‘El Niño’ Are Being Redefined. What Could That Mean For Valley Weather?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published February 12, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
The climate patterns known as “La Niña” and “El Niño” have long been used as predictors of how cold and wet a winter season is likely to be. But their definitions are changing. Meteorologist Anthony Edwards of the San Francisco Chronicle tells us why and what to expect from weather forecasts moving forward.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Cases of tuberculosis rose in Fresno and Merced counties since the pandemic, and a new bill seeks to protect veterans from the predatory claims process.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
