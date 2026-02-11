Feb. 11: An Embezzlement Investigation Rocks The Fresno Arts Community

The City of Fresno has terminated its contract with the Fresno Arts Council. This comes as local and federal law enforcement investigate a former employee who allegedly embezzled $1.5 million. On today’s episode, Omar Rashad, with our news partner Fresnoland, breaks down what we know so far.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Clovis considers adding “In God We Trust” in city council chambers, and the World Ag Expo is in full swing in Tulare.