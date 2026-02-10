© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Feb. 10: Fresno Mayor Offers Views On US Immigration Enforcement Amid Fracture In Public Trust

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer recently issued a critique of federal immigration actions that he says are eroding public trust. His comments were made at the U.S. Conference of Mayors. On today’s episode, Dyer explains why he felt compelled to speak out and how his law enforcement background shapes his views on public safety.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A criminal investigation is underway into the Fresno Arts Council, and Valley health leaders issue a warning about Medicaid cuts.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
