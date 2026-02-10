Feb. 10: Fresno Mayor Offers Views On US Immigration Enforcement Amid Fracture In Public Trust

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer recently issued a critique of federal immigration actions that he says are eroding public trust. His comments were made at the U.S. Conference of Mayors. On today’s episode, Dyer explains why he felt compelled to speak out and how his law enforcement background shapes his views on public safety.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A criminal investigation is underway into the Fresno Arts Council, and Valley health leaders issue a warning about Medicaid cuts.