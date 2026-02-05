Feb. 5: A Pilot Study Will Highlight Fresno’s Southeast Asian Business Owners
Fresno is home to many Southeast Asian communities, including the second-largest Hmong population in the U.S. On today’s episode, we discuss a pilot research study aimed at better understanding the needs of Fresno’s Southeast Asian business owners.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Three dead after another house fire in Porterville, and confusion abounds after a ceremony to swear in new U.S. citizens was cancelled last month in Fresno.