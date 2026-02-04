Feb. 4: He Voted For Medicaid Cuts. Can Rep. Valadao Save His Congressional Seat?

Congressman David Valadao is up for re-election in November, and several Democrats are hoping to unseat him. On today’s show, Maya C. Miller with our news partner CalMatters breaks down how Valadao’s vote to cut Medicaid could impact his political future.

Plus, the latest news headlines: An illegal biolab busted in Las Vegas echoes one found in Reedley; state officials celebrate a high-speed rail construction milestone in Kern County.