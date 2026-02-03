Feb. 3: Sierra Nevada Skier Takes On The Alps In The 2026 Winter Olympics

Keely “Big Country” Cashman, a skier with Team USA, is set to compete in the upcoming 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. On today’s episode, she discusses how her upbringing in the small Sierra town of Strawberry shaped her athleticism, and what her hopes are for Italy.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A biological lab in Las Vegas may have links to the Valley, and a Fresno study puts a spotlight on Southeast Asian-run businesses.