Jan. 30: An Invasive Species Is Causing A Major Headache For Valley Waterways

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Golden mussels were first discovered in California in 2024. They’re not a dish in seafood restaurants – they’re an invasive species that can harm waterways and native fish. And now they’ve appeared in the San Joaquin Valley, sparking concerns for water districts who are burdened with eradicating the tiny pests. On today’s episode, Lois Henry, with our news partner SJV Water, explains where the golden mussels situation stands for Valley water districts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer speaks out against ICE tactics, and state lawmakers eye bachelor’s degrees at community colleges.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
