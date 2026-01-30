Jan. 30: An Invasive Species Is Causing A Major Headache For Valley Waterways

Golden mussels were first discovered in California in 2024. They’re not a dish in seafood restaurants – they’re an invasive species that can harm waterways and native fish. And now they’ve appeared in the San Joaquin Valley, sparking concerns for water districts who are burdened with eradicating the tiny pests. On today’s episode, Lois Henry, with our news partner SJV Water, explains where the golden mussels situation stands for Valley water districts.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer speaks out against ICE tactics, and state lawmakers eye bachelor’s degrees at community colleges.