Central Valley Daily

Jan. 29: This Conductor Will Bring The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Into Its 100th Year

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra recently announced it has extended its contract with conductor Stilian Kirov. The conductor and musical director will now usher the orchestra through to its historic 100th anniversary in 2032. On today’s episode, Kirov explains the art of conducting as well as which music resonates with Bakersfield.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Regulations to control pollution in a Kings County town arrive seven years late, and Fresno County voters may see competing ballot measures in November.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
