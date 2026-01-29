Jan. 29: This Conductor Will Bring The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra Into Its 100th Year

The Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra recently announced it has extended its contract with conductor Stilian Kirov. The conductor and musical director will now usher the orchestra through to its historic 100th anniversary in 2032. On today’s episode, Kirov explains the art of conducting as well as which music resonates with Bakersfield.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Regulations to control pollution in a Kings County town arrive seven years late, and Fresno County voters may see competing ballot measures in November.