central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 28: Vacant Buildings Are Rampant In Fresno’s Tower District. Could This New Incentive Help?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Fresno’s Tower District has coffee shops and restaurants, but also a lot of conspicuous, boarded up buildings. City leaders are trying to entice property owners to turn those vacancies into businesses. On today’s episode, Fresnoland’s Julianna Morano breaks down the ‘carrot and stick’ approach being used.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a Kern County highway pileup leads to emergency calls for blood donations; and Fresno County groups begin collecting signatures for a sales tax ballot measure.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
