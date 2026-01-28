Jan. 28: Vacant Buildings Are Rampant In Fresno’s Tower District. Could This New Incentive Help?

Fresno’s Tower District has coffee shops and restaurants, but also a lot of conspicuous, boarded up buildings. City leaders are trying to entice property owners to turn those vacancies into businesses. On today’s episode, Fresnoland’s Julianna Morano breaks down the ‘carrot and stick’ approach being used.

Plus, the latest news headlines: a Kern County highway pileup leads to emergency calls for blood donations; and Fresno County groups begin collecting signatures for a sales tax ballot measure.