Jan. 27: These Californians May Be Hit Hardest By Healthcare Budget Cuts

California leaders are in the process of hammering out the state’s budget and will have to account for healthcare spending cuts from the federal government. On today’s episode, Tim Sheehan, with our news partner The Intersection, explains why people in California without legal status may feel the impact more acutely.

Plus, the latest news headlines: state wildlife officials intercept shipment of illegal animal parts to Fresno, and a nursing program graduates its first class in Visalia.