Jan. 27: These Californians May Be Hit Hardest By Healthcare Budget Cuts

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
California leaders are in the process of hammering out the state’s budget and will have to account for healthcare spending cuts from the federal government. On today’s episode, Tim Sheehan, with our news partner The Intersection, explains why people in California without legal status may feel the impact more acutely.

Plus, the latest news headlines: state wildlife officials intercept shipment of illegal animal parts to Fresno, and a nursing program graduates its first class in Visalia.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
