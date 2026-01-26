Jan. 26: Breaking Down The Case Against Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner
State investigators charged former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner with three felony charges in 2025, including child abuse. Scrivner’s efforts to obtain a mental health diversion — and avoid a legal trial — has garnered condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. On today’s episode, Senior Reporter Veronica Morley with 23ABC in Bakersfield breaks down the case that has caught national attention.