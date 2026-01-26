© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Jan. 26: Breaking Down The Case Against Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
State investigators charged former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner with three felony charges in 2025, including child abuse. Scrivner’s efforts to obtain a mental health diversion — and avoid a legal trial — has garnered condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. On today’s episode, Senior Reporter Veronica Morley with 23ABC in Bakersfield breaks down the case that has caught national attention.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
