Central Valley Daily

Jan. 23: Disenrolled Native Americans Have A Voice In ‘You’re No Indian’

By Jonathan Linden,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published January 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Being disenrolled from a Native American tribe is tantamount to being disowned. Members can lose their livelihood, even in cases where they have proven their tribal lineage. So why does it keep happening? Director Ryan Flynn discusses his documentary, “You’re No Indian,” which explores this ongoing fight within some tribes, including in Central California.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California counties begin their homeless point-in-time counts; and a Kern County assemblymember continues her push for a federal investigation into charges against former Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
