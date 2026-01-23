Jan. 23: Disenrolled Native Americans Have A Voice In ‘You’re No Indian’

Being disenrolled from a Native American tribe is tantamount to being disowned. Members can lose their livelihood, even in cases where they have proven their tribal lineage. So why does it keep happening? Director Ryan Flynn discusses his documentary, “You’re No Indian,” which explores this ongoing fight within some tribes, including in Central California.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California counties begin their homeless point-in-time counts; and a Kern County assemblymember continues her push for a federal investigation into charges against former Supervisor Zack Scrivner.