Jan. 22: How Iranians In Fresno Feel About The Country’s Civil Unrest

Iranians began protesting against their government in December, when the country’s currency went into a freefall. In response, the country’s leaders cracked down on protesters, killing thousands by some estimates. On today’s episode, Fresno physician Dr. Mehdi Ghajar explains the conflict through the eyes of Iranian Americans.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Trump administration challenges California’s buffer zones around oil and gas wells, and Fresno County expands a local jobs assistance program.