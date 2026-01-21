Jan. 21: Fresno County’s Measure C Collapsed. Here’s What Could Take Its Place

Earlier this month, city and county leaders in Fresno County parted ways after spending years attempting to renew the countywide sales tax known as Measure C – which was first passed decades ago and has generated billions to fund transportation projects. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein discusses a new sales tax recently proposed by a coalition of community groups and city leaders.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Republicans again attempt to block new House maps in California; and California senators tour an immigration detention facility in Kern County.