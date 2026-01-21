© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 21: Fresno County’s Measure C Collapsed. Here’s What Could Take Its Place

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:12 AM PST
Earlier this month, city and county leaders in Fresno County parted ways after spending years attempting to renew the countywide sales tax known as Measure C – which was first passed decades ago and has generated billions to fund transportation projects. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein discusses a new sales tax recently proposed by a coalition of community groups and city leaders.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Republicans again attempt to block new House maps in California; and California senators tour an immigration detention facility in Kern County.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
