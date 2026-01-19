© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 19: Merced’s High Speed Rail Station Might Be Built… Outside Merced. Here’s What’s At Stake.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 19, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
The High Speed Rail Authority is under pressure to complete this overdue and over-budget project. To expedite the process, the agency has proposed moving Merced’s station, initially planned for downtown, to an easier-to-construct location outside the city. Victor Patton with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative and the Merced FOCUS breaks down local leaders’ responses to the proposal and explains what’s at stake.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
