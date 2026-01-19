Jan. 19: Merced’s High Speed Rail Station Might Be Built… Outside Merced. Here’s What’s At Stake.
The High Speed Rail Authority is under pressure to complete this overdue and over-budget project. To expedite the process, the agency has proposed moving Merced’s station, initially planned for downtown, to an easier-to-construct location outside the city. Victor Patton with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative and the Merced FOCUS breaks down local leaders’ responses to the proposal and explains what’s at stake.