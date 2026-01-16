Jan. 16: How This Valley Native Flipped The Script And Claimed His Story Through Film
Actor Travis Andre Ross grew up in Santa Nella, California. His rough upbringing inspired his gritty film “Central Valley.” On today’s episode, Ross explains what inspired him to write, produce, and star in the film that is now available on Amazon Prime.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Merced’s high-speed rail dreams take a hit, and a Kern County school board member faces criticism related to son’s abuse charges.