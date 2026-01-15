Jan. 15: Teachers Are Retiring. Enrollment Is Declining. What’s Next For Fresno Unified?
More than 500 employees are taking advantage of an early retirement incentive offered by Fresno Unified School District. On today’s episode, Superintendent Misty Her explains why the district made the offer and how the multi-million- dollar savings will benefit the district.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County community groups introduce their own tax initiative to replace Measure C, and a federal court upholds California’s new congressional maps.