Central Valley Daily

Jan. 15: Teachers Are Retiring. Enrollment Is Declining. What’s Next For Fresno Unified?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
More than 500 employees are taking advantage of an early retirement incentive offered by Fresno Unified School District. On today’s episode, Superintendent Misty Her explains why the district made the offer and how the multi-million- dollar savings will benefit the district.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County community groups introduce their own tax initiative to replace Measure C, and a federal court upholds California’s new congressional maps.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
