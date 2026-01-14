Jan. 14: Bakersfield Family Remembers Rabbi Lost In Bondi Beach Attack

The Hanukkah massacre last month at Australia’s Bondi Beach may have taken place across the world, but it had a profound effect on a Bakersfield family. One of the 15 people killed was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, whose brother Shmuli Schlanger is also a rabbi - at the Chabad of Bakersfield synagogue. You may recognize his name from an episode just days before the attack. In today’s episode, we attended a memorial service Shmuli held for his brother, and spoke with Shmuli’s wife, Esther Schlanger, about the aftermath of Eli’s death.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno takes steps to become a professional soccer city, and the Kern County Sheriff weighs in on new accusations in the child abuse case against former County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.