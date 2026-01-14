© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 14: Bakersfield Family Remembers Rabbi Lost In Bondi Beach Attack

By Jonathan Linden,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
The Hanukkah massacre last month at Australia’s Bondi Beach may have taken place across the world, but it had a profound effect on a Bakersfield family. One of the 15 people killed was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, whose brother Shmuli Schlanger is also a rabbi - at the Chabad of Bakersfield synagogue. You may recognize his name from an episode just days before the attack. In today’s episode, we attended a memorial service Shmuli held for his brother, and spoke with Shmuli’s wife, Esther Schlanger, about the aftermath of Eli’s death.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno takes steps to become a professional soccer city, and the Kern County Sheriff weighs in on new accusations in the child abuse case against former County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Central Valley Daily
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
