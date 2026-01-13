© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 13: Are Too Many Fresno City Contracts Flying Under The Radar?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
A law in Fresno says government contracts only need city council approval if they exceed $100,000. A new investigation by our news partner, Fresnoland, shows that contractors have received multiple contracts exceeding that amount. Is this a legal loophole? Fresnoland’s investigative reporter Omar Rashad breaks down his findings.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County reports its first flu-related death of the year, and virtual reality delivers rehabilitation to those incarcerated in a Valley prison.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
