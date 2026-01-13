Jan. 13: Are Too Many Fresno City Contracts Flying Under The Radar?

A law in Fresno says government contracts only need city council approval if they exceed $100,000. A new investigation by our news partner, Fresnoland, shows that contractors have received multiple contracts exceeding that amount. Is this a legal loophole? Fresnoland’s investigative reporter Omar Rashad breaks down his findings.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County reports its first flu-related death of the year, and virtual reality delivers rehabilitation to those incarcerated in a Valley prison.