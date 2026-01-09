Jan. 9: The Designer Of The Fresno State Bulldog Logo Discusses His Career

The red-and-blue logo featuring a growling, ferocious Fresno State Bulldog is easily identifiable, but the artist who created it is less well known. 94-year-old Joseph G. Garcia, who created the 1981 logo as well as numerous others, discusses his work in advance of a gallery show in downtown Fresno this weekend.

Plus, the latest news headlines: what Gov. Newsom said at his last State of the State speech, and the latest plans to rebuild the Porterville library.