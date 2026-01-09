© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Jan. 9: The Designer Of The Fresno State Bulldog Logo Discusses His Career

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
The red-and-blue logo featuring a growling, ferocious Fresno State Bulldog is easily identifiable, but the artist who created it is less well known. 94-year-old Joseph G. Garcia, who created the 1981 logo as well as numerous others, discusses his work in advance of a gallery show in downtown Fresno this weekend.

Plus, the latest news headlines: what Gov. Newsom said at his last State of the State speech, and the latest plans to rebuild the Porterville library.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
