Jan. 8: New California Laws To Look Out For This Year

New year, new laws. 900 new pieces of legislation are rolling out in California for 2026. In this episode, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Sophia Bollag brings us a rundown of a handful of laws related to artificial intelligence, drug costs, and sexual assault lawsuits – as well as a reboot of the plastic bag ban.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Valley health officials stick to previous childhood vaccine rules amid federal changes, and Fresno homicide rate drops to a historic low.