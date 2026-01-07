© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Jan. 7: How the State’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Deficit Could Trickle Down To Residents

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address, as well as his proposed budget. In the face of a continued multi-billion-dollar state deficit, CalMatters politics reporter Yue Stella Yue explains how the state budget could impact Californians.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal regulators issue fines after a deadly 2024 farmworker crash; and Fresno Unified retirees face insurance disruptions.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
