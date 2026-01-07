Jan. 7: How the State’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Deficit Could Trickle Down To Residents

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address, as well as his proposed budget. In the face of a continued multi-billion-dollar state deficit, CalMatters politics reporter Yue Stella Yue explains how the state budget could impact Californians.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Federal regulators issue fines after a deadly 2024 farmworker crash; and Fresno Unified retirees face insurance disruptions.