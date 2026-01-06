© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Jan. 6: Are Hidden Insurance Rules Undercutting Fire Victims’ Payouts?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
As homeowners continue to pick up the pieces from the Southern California fires that started a year ago, a new investigation shows insurance companies could be undercutting claims. Susie Nielson with the San Francisco Chronicle explains how some hidden rules are designed to benefit insurers at homeowners’ expense.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of California residents need to update their REAL IDs; and Congress marks five years since the Jan. 6th attacks.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
