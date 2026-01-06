Jan. 6: Are Hidden Insurance Rules Undercutting Fire Victims’ Payouts?
As homeowners continue to pick up the pieces from the Southern California fires that started a year ago, a new investigation shows insurance companies could be undercutting claims. Susie Nielson with the San Francisco Chronicle explains how some hidden rules are designed to benefit insurers at homeowners’ expense.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of California residents need to update their REAL IDs; and Congress marks five years since the Jan. 6th attacks.