Dec. 29: A Central Valley Women’s Prison Runs Its Own Newspaper. We Interviewed The Editors. [Encore]

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The Central California Women's Facility is one of the largest prisons housing only women. On today's episode, we revisit our tour of the facility and hear about a unique program: incarcerated people at the prison are running their own newspaper. Two members of the newspaper's team — Amber Bray and Kanoa Harris-Pendang — tell us about how the idea for the newspaper came to be, and how it inspires those who take part in it.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
