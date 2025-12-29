Dec. 29: A Central Valley Women’s Prison Runs Its Own Newspaper. We Interviewed The Editors. [Encore]
The Central California Women's Facility is one of the largest prisons housing only women. On today's episode, we revisit our tour of the facility and hear about a unique program: incarcerated people at the prison are running their own newspaper. Two members of the newspaper's team — Amber Bray and Kanoa Harris-Pendang — tell us about how the idea for the newspaper came to be, and how it inspires those who take part in it.