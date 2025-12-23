© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Dec. 23: A Guaranteed Income Program Just Wrapped Up In Fresno. Did It Work?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published December 23, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
For the past year, 300 families were given $500 a month as part of a guaranteed income program in Fresno – the first in the city’s history. On today’s episode, Fresno State Professor Amber Crowell breaks down how families spent the money and what it shows about the feasibility of such programs to combat rampant poverty. Plus, the latest news headlines: A Madera casino’s future is in question; and health concerns arise in Kern County ICE facilities.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
