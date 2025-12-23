Dec. 23: A Guaranteed Income Program Just Wrapped Up In Fresno. Did It Work?

For the past year, 300 families were given $500 a month as part of a guaranteed income program in Fresno – the first in the city’s history. On today’s episode, Fresno State Professor Amber Crowell breaks down how families spent the money and what it shows about the feasibility of such programs to combat rampant poverty. Plus, the latest news headlines: A Madera casino’s future is in question; and health concerns arise in Kern County ICE facilities.