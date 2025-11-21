Nov. 21: How The Tejon Indian Tribe Plans To Leverage New Casino Revenue

Hard Rock Casino Tejon opened this month to much enthusiasm – especially from the Tejon Indian Tribe. Tribal leaders say the new event space will bring jobs and revenue to the region. On today’s episode, we speak with tribal chairman Octavio Escobedo III about how the casino’s presence could benefit the tribe.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The CSU and UC systems approve new tuition rates and compensation packages; and the state DOJ declines to press charges over Fresno police shooting.