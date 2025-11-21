© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Nov. 21: How The Tejon Indian Tribe Plans To Leverage New Casino Revenue

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Hard Rock Casino Tejon opened this month to much enthusiasm – especially from the Tejon Indian Tribe. Tribal leaders say the new event space will bring jobs and revenue to the region. On today’s episode, we speak with tribal chairman Octavio Escobedo III about how the casino’s presence could benefit the tribe.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The CSU and UC systems approve new tuition rates and compensation packages; and the state DOJ declines to press charges over Fresno police shooting.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
