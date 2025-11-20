Nov. 20: Fresno County Looks To A New Way To Get Around: A Regional Rail System

What’s the future of transportation in Fresno County? A new proposal seeks to build a regional rail to connect communities in the west with those in the east. Today we speak with Paul Herman, deputy director of the Fresno Council of Governments, about the plan and what it means about the future of transportation in the county and the wider region.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California could be headed for a tough financial year; and the new Democratic candidate entering the race for governor.