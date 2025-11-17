College faculty union revolts against State Center Community College District chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. — Faculty in the State Center Community College District have announced a unanimous “vote of no confidence” against Chancellor Carole Goldsmith in a revolt that has spilled out into public view.

Union leaders say Goldsmith’s leadership in the college district has fostered a “toxic autocratic culture.”

The State Center Federation of Teachers announced the vote — which was taken last week — on Monday during a press conference. The vote followed months of concerns from faculty on top of a recent climate survey.

“Under Goldsmith's leadership, the district's legal expenses have exploded,” Keith Ford, the faculty union president, said. “A team of bullies has enacted a culture of retaliation in fear, and ignoring faculty expertise and silencing college voices. Faculty morale is at an all-time low.”

The union pointed to a spike in lawsuits and alleged First Amendment violations as reasons to back their push for Goldsmith’s immediate removal. They say allowing her to stay until her planned retirement next September would be more costly for the district.

“She needs to go. She needs to go now,” Ford said. “10 months is too long.”

Goldsmith announced her retirement effective September 2026 last week, hours before the union voted. In a written statement to KVPR, Goldsmith said the union’s vote does not reflect the district’s positive trajectory under her leadership.

“The State Center Community College District is strong and thriving,” Goldsmith said. “Enrollment is at record levels, finances are solid, and student success continues to rise…While we respect employees’ right to express their views, the best place to resolve issues is at the bargaining table, not through political tactics. We remain committed to bargaining in good faith and moving forward together.”

Goldsmith added that her retirement timeline was chosen to ensure continuity for students and major ongoing initiatives and was made on her own terms. The State Center Community College District comprises four colleges and over 50,000 students.

Goldsmith was joined by top Fresno area leaders when she announced her retirement last week. And several officials praised her work in growing investments and student support for the college district.

The union plans to present its resolution against Goldsmith to the California Community College Board of Governors on Tuesday. They will request Goldsmith's immediate dismissal.

“The faculty consistently and broadly report on a culture of retaliation and fear under Chancellor Goldsmith, who is accused also of cultivating an ‘invasive culture of intimidation and retaliation’,” Ford, the union president, said Monday.

Both sides are scheduled to return to contract negotiations later this month. The union is also hosting a public town hall on higher education on Dec. 9 to gather input from the community on the future of the district.

