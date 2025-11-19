Nov. 19: What Do Layoffs At The Fresno Bee Say About The State Of Local News?

Earlier this month, The Fresno Bee’s parent company McClatchy laid off three long-time editors at the local newspaper. As a result, the local opinion pages will now be managed from hundreds of miles away by editors at The Sacramento Bee. To understand what this means for local media, we speak with Jim Boren, a former executive editor of the newspaper.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Advocates speak out about pesticide regulation in the Valley; and a new wolf pack is found in California.