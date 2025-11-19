© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 19: What Do Layoffs At The Fresno Bee Say About The State Of Local News?

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry Klein
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:00 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Earlier this month, The Fresno Bee’s parent company McClatchy laid off three long-time editors at the local newspaper. As a result, the local opinion pages will now be managed from hundreds of miles away by editors at The Sacramento Bee. To understand what this means for local media, we speak with Jim Boren, a former executive editor of the newspaper.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Advocates speak out about pesticide regulation in the Valley; and a new wolf pack is found in California.

Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
