Nov. 14: Should The Ten Commandments Be Displayed In Schools?

The Kern County Board of Education is proposing to display the Ten Commandments in its school lobbies. But the proposal has been met with protest from those who want to keep separation of church and state. In this episode, we speak with attorney Chris Line. He's with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, one of the civil rights groups opposing the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The federal DOJ joins a lawsuit challenging California's new voter maps, and the chancellor of the California State Center Community College District announces her retirement.