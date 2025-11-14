© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 14: Should The Ten Commandments Be Displayed In Schools?

By Jonathan Linden,
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
The Kern County Board of Education is proposing to display the Ten Commandments in its school lobbies. But the proposal has been met with protest from those who want to keep separation of church and state. In this episode, we speak with attorney Chris Line. He's with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, one of the civil rights groups opposing the proposal.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The federal DOJ joins a lawsuit challenging California's new voter maps, and the chancellor of the California State Center Community College District announces her retirement.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
