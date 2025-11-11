Nov. 11: Unpacking California's Historic Land Return To The Tule River Indian Tribe

The so-called “Land Back Movement” seeks to return ancestral lands to native groups as a way to preserve and reestablish indigenous sovereignty. The State of California recently completed one of those deals with the Tule River Indian Tribe. In this episode, we speak with a journalist from Tribal Business News about that deal and its meaning.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What a major Fresno County sales tax would fund if voters renew it, and the continuing legal fight to fund food assistance.