© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 11: Unpacking California's Historic Land Return To The Tule River Indian Tribe

By Soreath Hok,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan Linden
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

The so-called “Land Back Movement” seeks to return ancestral lands to native groups as a way to preserve and reestablish indigenous sovereignty. The State of California recently completed one of those deals with the Tule River Indian Tribe. In this episode, we speak with a journalist from Tribal Business News about that deal and its meaning.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What a major Fresno County sales tax would fund if voters renew it, and the continuing legal fight to fund food assistance.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden