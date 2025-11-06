Prop. 50 has already triggered changes for two battleground districts in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. – Days after voters in California approved a redrawing congressional districts by a wide margin, and after Republicans moved to sue over the maps, two House races are already seeing the initial impacts.

District 22 changes to ‘toss up’

State Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains said she’s feeling a little more confident in her bid to unseat Republican Congressman David Valadao in next year’s midterms.

Her confidence was boosted after the Cook Political Report came out Thursday with a new forecast of House maps following the overwhelming passage of Proposition 50 earlier this week. The political analysis firm now lists House District 22 as a “toss up.” It was previously rated as simply “leaning Republican.”

The Bains campaign is capitalizing on the momentum and says they are challenging Valadao’s record on issues such as healthcare and the economy.

“This change reflects what we already know: Valley voters are ready to move on from David Valadao. Valadao has spent his time in Washington killing the economy and making everything more expensive,” Bains said in a statement.

House District 22, under the new house map , would include parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties. Randy Villegas, a Visalia Unified School District board trustee, is also running against Valadao.

The shifting designation for the district is precisely what Proposition 50 sought to accomplish. The measure seeks to kick five Republican congressional officials out of office and replace them with Democrats. Valadao is among those who are most vulnerable in next year’s midterms.

Tuesday’s special election was a first glimpse at how voters are reacting to the second Trump Administration and GOP control in Washington. Republicans currently have full federal power.

A new challenger in House District 13

On Thursday, the former mayor of Stockton announced he is now running to challenge Democratic Congressman Adam Gray for House District 13.

Kevin Lincoln, who is a Republican, was previously seeking to challenge Democrat Josh Harder in House District 9. But Lincoln is now in Gray’s district, following the approval of the new House maps by voters on Tuesday.

“I’m running for Congress to defend our families, fight for our farmers, and restore faith in the American Dream,” Lincoln said in a statement.

Lincoln defeated Democrat Michael Tubbs in 2021 in the Stockton mayoral race. The defeat came as a shock because Tubbs was widely seen as a rising Democratic political figure.

House District 13 is among the most competitive in the country. In 2024, Gray defeated incumbent Republican John Duarte by fewer than 200 votes. Under Prop 50, the district was redrawn to include a portion of Stockton in an effort to give the Democratic candidate a slight advantage.