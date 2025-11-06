Fresno coalition demands city leaders rethink southeast development plan

FRESNO, Calif. – Dozens of community advocates gathered outside Fresno City Hall on Thursday morning to rally against a proposed new development.

Fresno’s leaders want to push the city’s growth along its southeastern edge with the Southeast Development Area (SEDA). The plan would involve annexing 9,000 acres of unincorporated land into the city and developing it into housing and industry.

Many of the advocates, who together formed the so-called Greenfield Coalition, referred to the plan as “urban sprawl” that would cost more money than it brings in and could lead to more environmental harms from increased industrial development and vehicle traffic.

“We’re not going to continue dumb development. We’re going to invest in smart growth,” said Central Labor Council Executive Director Dillon Savory at the rally. “The city wants to commit $3 billion of all of our revenue and all of our future money for a road to nowhere that'll lead to no jobs, that'll lead to a brand new white flight community for rich people to move out of the city and continue the blight of the inner city of Fresno.”

Brett Thompson, who represents a group known as Southeast Property Owners, argued the billions of dollars slated for SEDA would be better spent investing in land already owned by the city.

“The city staff should be taking care of their current residents and their communities before planning to take on more responsibilities and more residents, potentially bankrupting the city of Fresno,” Thompson said.

Other speakers included Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, Sabrina Kelley of the Southwest Fresno Development Corporation, and resident Mannie Camarena.

If the city moves forward with SEDA, these leaders said they’re prepared to fight the development with lawsuits or a voter referendum to place limits on urban growth.