Service cuts at US airports cause ripple effects at Fresno Yosemite International

FRESNO, Calif. – Officials at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport say they are expecting growing flight delays after the federal Department of Transportation announced it was reducing flights at some of the nation’s biggest airports. That’s because the government shutdown has kept air traffic controllers working without pay and under pressure.

Fresno airport officials said flight reductions in Denver, Los Angeles and Dallas have already led to “sporadic” delays, and new flight reductions will only cause those delays to grow.

“FAT encourages passengers to be patient and vigilant in monitoring their flight status by checking with their airline or downloading their airline mobile app for timely updates,” Vikkie Calderon, the Fresno airport spokeswoman, said in a statement.

Flight cancellations are accelerating as U.S. airlines comply with a government order to cut flights because of the shutdown, which is already the longest in U.S. history.

Airports in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago are among 40 of the busiest airports across the U.S. where flights are being cut. That is according to a list distributed to the airlines and obtained by The Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which operates within the Department of Transportation, says it will begin reducing air traffic on Friday to maintain safety. Airlines will phase in the cuts at the direction of the FAA, eliminating 4% of flights at the 40 airports on Friday and working up to 10%, according to three people familiar with the plans who were not authorized to discuss them publicly.

Below are the airports facing flight cuts:

1. Anchorage International in Alaska

2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International in Georgia

3. Boston Logan International in Massachusetts

4. Baltimore/Washington International in Maryland

5. Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina

6. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International in Kentucky

7. Dallas Love Field in Texas

8. Ronald Reagan Washington National in Virginia

9. Denver International in Colorado

10. Dallas/Fort Worth International in Texas

11. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County in Michigan

12. Newark Liberty International in New Jersey

13. Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International in Florida

14. Honolulu International in Hawaii

15. Houston Hobby in Texas

16. Washington Dulles International in Virginia

17. George Bush Houston Intercontinental in Texas

18. Indianapolis International in Indiana

19. John F. Kennedy International in New York

20. Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

21. Los Angeles International in California

22. LaGuardia Airport in New York

23. Orlando International in Florida

24. Chicago Midway International in Illinois

25. Memphis International in Tennessee

26. Miami International in Florida

27. Minneapolis/St Paul International in Minnesota

28. Oakland International in California

29. Ontario International in California

30. Chicago O`Hare International in Illinois

31. Portland International in Oregon

32. Philadelphia International in Pennsylvania

33. Phoenix Sky Harbor International in Arizona

34. San Diego International in California

35. Louisville International in Kentucky

36. Seattle/Tacoma International in Washington

37. San Francisco International in California

38. Salt Lake City International in Utah

39. Teterboro in New Jersey

40. Tampa International in Florida

