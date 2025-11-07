Nov. 7: NPR’s Ari Shapiro Brings A Different Kind Of Show To The Valley This Weekend

Journalist and author Ari Shapiro hosted NPR’s flagship show “All Things Considered” for 10 years. This fall he decided to step away, trading the studio for the stage. Shapiro is an experienced cabaret singer and in today’s episode he tells us about his show “Thank You For Listening,” which he will perform at Modesto's Gallo Center for the Arts on Sunday.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Groups push for transparency in southeast Fresno expansion plans; and Prop 50 passage changes Valley House races.