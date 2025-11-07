© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 7: NPR’s Ari Shapiro Brings A Different Kind Of Show To The Valley This Weekend

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 7, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Journalist and author Ari Shapiro hosted NPR’s flagship show “All Things Considered” for 10 years. This fall he decided to step away, trading the studio for the stage. Shapiro is an experienced cabaret singer and in today’s episode he tells us about his show “Thank You For Listening,” which he will perform at Modesto's Gallo Center for the Arts on Sunday.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Groups push for transparency in southeast Fresno expansion plans; and Prop 50 passage changes Valley House races.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
