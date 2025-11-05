© 2025 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Nov. 5: California Voters Approve Proposition 50 In Bid To Boost Democratic Power

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Cresencio Rodriguez-DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:45 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

California’s Proposition 50 got the seal of approval from voters on Tuesday. The measure passed by double digits and dealt a significant victory to Democrats looking to clamp down on the Trump Administration and the GOP in Congress. KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado breaks down what the result means.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Sen. Alex Padilla opts out of California governor’s race; and new details emerge in a case against a former CSU Bakersfield coach.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
