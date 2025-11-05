Nov. 5: California Voters Approve Proposition 50 In Bid To Boost Democratic Power

California’s Proposition 50 got the seal of approval from voters on Tuesday. The measure passed by double digits and dealt a significant victory to Democrats looking to clamp down on the Trump Administration and the GOP in Congress. KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado breaks down what the result means.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Sen. Alex Padilla opts out of California governor’s race; and new details emerge in a case against a former CSU Bakersfield coach.