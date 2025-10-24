© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 24: Inside The Indian Celebration Of ‘Light Over Darkness’

By Jonathan Linden,
Kerry KleinCresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Millions of Indians across the world are celebrating a five-day festival known as Diwali. The festivities end on Saturday, but for those who celebrate, they represent the start of a new year. The holiday marks the victory of good over evil. At one temple in Fresno, one Hindu member takes us inside the sacred space where the celebration is held.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A million-dollar scam hits Fresno Unified; and Fresno police preparing for a new law around the use of artificial intelligence.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
