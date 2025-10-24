Oct. 24: Inside The Indian Celebration Of ‘Light Over Darkness’

Millions of Indians across the world are celebrating a five-day festival known as Diwali. The festivities end on Saturday, but for those who celebrate, they represent the start of a new year. The holiday marks the victory of good over evil. At one temple in Fresno, one Hindu member takes us inside the sacred space where the celebration is held.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A million-dollar scam hits Fresno Unified; and Fresno police preparing for a new law around the use of artificial intelligence.