© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 23: Bakersfield Rep. Vince Fong Weighs In On The Second-Longest Government Shutdown

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The federal government has been partially shutdown for more than three weeks. This is the second-longest government shutdown, surpassed only by the 2018 closure during President Trump’s first term. That one lasted 35 days. Republican Congressman Vince Fong explains why he thinks Congress is at an impasse and the urgency to make a deal with Democrats.

Plus, the latest news headlines: State and local officials raise alarm over shutdown’s impact on food assistance; and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz visits the Valley.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden