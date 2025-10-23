Oct. 23: Bakersfield Rep. Vince Fong Weighs In On The Second-Longest Government Shutdown

The federal government has been partially shutdown for more than three weeks. This is the second-longest government shutdown, surpassed only by the 2018 closure during President Trump’s first term. That one lasted 35 days. Republican Congressman Vince Fong explains why he thinks Congress is at an impasse and the urgency to make a deal with Democrats.

Plus, the latest news headlines: State and local officials raise alarm over shutdown’s impact on food assistance; and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz visits the Valley.