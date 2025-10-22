© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 22: A State Bill On Political Repression Divided Hindus And Sikhs. Newsom Rejected It.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
A bill that would have trained law enforcement officials to target so-called “transnational repression” passed in the California legislature with bipartisan support. But Gov. Gavin Newsom ultimately vetoed it this month. On today’s episode Richa Karmarkar, a national reporter with Religion News Service, explains why the bill divided Hindus and Sikhs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Merced city council member resigns; and California election officials issue warning about special redistricting election.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.

Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast "listeners couldn't get enough of in 2021" by the radio aggregator NPR One.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
