Oct. 22: A State Bill On Political Repression Divided Hindus And Sikhs. Newsom Rejected It.

A bill that would have trained law enforcement officials to target so-called “transnational repression” passed in the California legislature with bipartisan support. But Gov. Gavin Newsom ultimately vetoed it this month. On today’s episode Richa Karmarkar, a national reporter with Religion News Service, explains why the bill divided Hindus and Sikhs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Merced city council member resigns; and California election officials issue warning about special redistricting election.