© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVPR's Central Valley Roots
Central Valley Roots

An engineering marvel for 150 years: The Tehachapi Loop

By Joe Moore
Published October 20, 2025 at 8:36 AM PDT
Photograph of two trains below and above on the Tehachapi loop, ca.1890. At center, a locomotive engine can be seen coming trhough a tunnel in the side of a hill, making its way through a shallow canyon. In the distance, a second engine can be seen pulling five cars in its train, moving across the ridge of the hill. Post-and-rail fence can be seen lining either side of the canyon.
Public Domain USC Libraries Special Collection
/
California Historical Society (c
Photograph of two trains below and above on the Tehachapi loop, ca.1890. At center, a locomotive engine can be seen coming trhough a tunnel in the side of a hill, making its way through a shallow canyon. In the distance, a second engine can be seen pulling five cars in its train, moving across the ridge of the hill. Post-and-rail fence can be seen lining either side of the canyon.

It's one of California's most significant engineering marvels. And even after 150 years, it's still a critical piece of infrastructure that keeps the economy. The story of the Tehachapi Loop - today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots. 

Early railroad engineers had a problem: How to connect the Central Valley with Los Angeles. Trains don’t tolerate steep mountain grades. In the mid-1800s surveyors looked for routes, including Tejon Pass, but the Tejon route was considered too challenging. So in 1874, when the Southern Pacific reached Bakersfield, work began on a different route – building tracks over Tehachapi Pass. At around 4,000 feet, it’s a steep climb, but one made possible through an engineering innovation – the famous Tehachapi Loop.

3,000 Chinese workers built 28 miles of track, including 18 tunnels and 10 bridges. The centerpiece of the project is engineer William Hood’s design that has the track looping over itself in a helix, with a tunnel. Trains that are long enough often have their engines cross over the end of the train, all while ascending the mountain at a 2.2 percent grade. It’s considered one of America’s civil engineering landmarks.

It opened in 1876 and has been in use ever since. And it’s actually shared by two corporate rivals. In 1899, the Southern Pacific struck a deal with the Santa Fe allowing them to use the line, rather than building their own route. The deal is still in place today with their successor companies. Yet the single-track layout and the massive amount of freight traffic on the loop is also the reason there’s no passenger rail service between Bakersfield and LA.

Tags
Central Valley Roots TehachapiSouthern Pacific RailroadKern Countylocal historytransportation
Joe Moore
Joe Moore is the President and General Manager of KVPR / Valley Public Radio. He has led the station through major programming changes, the launch of KVPR Classical and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership the station was named California Non-Profit of the Year by Senator Melissa Hurtado (2019), and won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting (2022).
See stories by Joe Moore