Oct. 21: In California’s Redistricting Effort, Farmers Say They Could Lose A Voice In Congress

On Nov. 4, California voters will decide whether to support or reject Proposition 50. That’s Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to counter surprise congressional redistricting in Texas and other red states. If Prop 50 passes, it could change the makeup of the Valley’s congressional representation. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein sets out to look into the potential reduction of GOP representatives in the state. Plus, the latest news headlines: Madera County officials will recognize a pair of heroic farmworkers; and Kern County begins construction on its first “carbon capture” project.