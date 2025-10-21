© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 21: In California’s Redistricting Effort, Farmers Say They Could Lose A Voice In Congress

By Kerry Klein,
Elizabeth Arakelian
Published October 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

On Nov. 4, California voters will decide whether to support or reject Proposition 50. That’s Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to counter surprise congressional redistricting in Texas and other red states. If Prop 50 passes, it could change the makeup of the Valley’s congressional representation. KVPR Associate Editor Kerry Klein sets out to look into the potential reduction of GOP representatives in the state. Plus, the latest news headlines: Madera County officials will recognize a pair of heroic farmworkers; and Kern County begins construction on its first “carbon capture” project.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian