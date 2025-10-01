Oct. 1: Two Unions Are Competing To Win Over Clovis Unified Teachers

Teachers in the Clovis Unified School District have never unionized. That could change as two unions compete for the favor of teachers after their traditional “faculty senate” model was ruled illegal by state leaders. EdSource reporter Lasherica Thorton breaks down this tipping point for Clovis teachers.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bobby Salazar begins to mount defense in arson trial; and the whopping economic boost from visits to nearby national parks.