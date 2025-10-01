© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Oct. 1: Two Unions Are Competing To Win Over Clovis Unified Teachers

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Teachers in the Clovis Unified School District have never unionized. That could change as two unions compete for the favor of teachers after their traditional “faculty senate” model was ruled illegal by state leaders. EdSource reporter Lasherica Thorton breaks down this tipping point for Clovis teachers.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bobby Salazar begins to mount defense in arson trial; and the whopping economic boost from visits to nearby national parks.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
