Sept. 23: Why A Fresno Intersection Received The Dubious Nickname ‘Friant Roulette’

Accidents are so common at a Fresno intersection that a neighbor set up a webcam to monitor traffic 24 hours a day. Thousands now tune in to a YouTube channel just to watch accidents and close calls. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel joins us today to talk about the residents who are fed up with the accidents and what’s being done to fix the intersection.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Sanger police officer gets five life sentences, and a complaint goes after a committee group for a Fresno County tax.