© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 23: Why A Fresno Intersection Received The Dubious Nickname ‘Friant Roulette’

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Accidents are so common at a Fresno intersection that a neighbor set up a webcam to monitor traffic 24 hours a day. Thousands now tune in to a YouTube channel just to watch accidents and close calls. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel joins us today to talk about the residents who are fed up with the accidents and what’s being done to fix the intersection.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A Sanger police officer gets five life sentences, and a complaint goes after a committee group for a Fresno County tax.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden