Central Valley Daily

Aug. 5: We Now Know What Caused A Mass Bee Die Off This Year

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:30 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Farmers scrambled earlier this year to find enough bees to pollinate their crops. But beekeepers were searching too. That’s because a historic bee die off was shaking the industry. Professor Elina Niño, an apiculture expert who runs a bee lab at UC Davis, joins us to break down new research that sheds light on what was behind it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite National Park workers say they weren’t paid for weeks; and a Valley hospital sees a sharp spike in facial injuries among young athletes.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
