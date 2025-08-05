Aug. 5: We Now Know What Caused A Mass Bee Die Off This Year

Farmers scrambled earlier this year to find enough bees to pollinate their crops. But beekeepers were searching too. That’s because a historic bee die off was shaking the industry. Professor Elina Niño, an apiculture expert who runs a bee lab at UC Davis, joins us to break down new research that sheds light on what was behind it.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Yosemite National Park workers say they weren’t paid for weeks; and a Valley hospital sees a sharp spike in facial injuries among young athletes.