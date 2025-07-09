July 9: Lawmakers Voted For Insurance Companies to Cover IVF. Then It Was Delayed.
Large employers in California now have to cover fertility care for policyholders, including IVF. But lawmakers have delayed the coverage, potentially leaving families trying to conceive in a lurch. We speak to freelance journalist Sarah Kwon about what this means for a Central Valley family.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Attorney General Rob Bonta responds to military presence at Los Angeles park; and a former employee speaks out about a suicide death at a Valley meat plant.