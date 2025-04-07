Apr. 7: Could A Green Energy Boom In The Desert Devastate A Natural Icon?

California is pushing to secure as much renewable energy as it transitions away from fossil fuels. One of the places in the state where sunshine is in abundance is the Mojave Desert. However, a rush to build solar energy infrastructure there is having consequences for the famed plant known as Joshua Trees. Today, we speak with KVPR reporter Joshua Yeager about that battle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A winner emerges in a special Fresno council race, and when Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to visit the Central Valley.