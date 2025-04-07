© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 7: Could A Green Energy Boom In The Desert Devastate A Natural Icon?

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Joshua YeagerJonathan Linden
Published April 7, 2025 at 6:57 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

California is pushing to secure as much renewable energy as it transitions away from fossil fuels. One of the places in the state where sunshine is in abundance is the Mojave Desert. However, a rush to build solar energy infrastructure there is having consequences for the famed plant known as Joshua Trees. Today, we speak with KVPR reporter Joshua Yeager about that battle.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A winner emerges in a special Fresno council race, and when Sen. Bernie Sanders is expected to visit the Central Valley.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Joshua Yeager
Joshua Yeager is a Report For America corps reporter covering Kern County for KVPR.
See stories by Joshua Yeager
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden