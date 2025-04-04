© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Apr. 4: Pro Baseball Season Kicks Off In The Central Valley

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published April 4, 2025 at 7:22 AM PDT
Batter up! Baseball season is here for several Central Valley minor league teams – including the Visalia Rawhide. Their home stadium, Valley Strong Ballpark, is one of the oldest in the minor league and has been around since 1946 — when it used to have a wooden grandstand. To learn about what fans can expect this season – including some recent stadium upgrades – we sat down with Griffin Epstein, the team’s broadcaster and community relations manager.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Internet-famous baby eagles now have names, and California sends firefighters to help with Kentucky storms.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
