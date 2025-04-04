Apr. 4: Pro Baseball Season Kicks Off In The Central Valley

Batter up! Baseball season is here for several Central Valley minor league teams – including the Visalia Rawhide. Their home stadium, Valley Strong Ballpark, is one of the oldest in the minor league and has been around since 1946 — when it used to have a wooden grandstand. To learn about what fans can expect this season – including some recent stadium upgrades – we sat down with Griffin Epstein, the team’s broadcaster and community relations manager.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Internet-famous baby eagles now have names, and California sends firefighters to help with Kentucky storms.