June 19: Cyclists Pedal to Kaiser Pass This Weekend For One Of The Toughest Rides in America

This weekend, cyclists will pedal thousands of feet into the Sierra National Forest for the “Climb to Kaiser.” The annual ride is ranked as one of the top 10 toughest rides in America. Fresno Cycling Club President Dennis Ball tells us why people take on the grueling challenge.

Plus, the latest news headlines: President Trump made renewed calls to defund the High Speed Rail, a UC Merced study shows mass deportations could impact California’s economy, and the CEO of Kaweah Health announces his retirement.