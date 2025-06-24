Central Valley school district faces sexual abuse suit following L.A. Unified’s payout

Five women sued the Clovis Unified School District in Fresno County, alleging the district ignored their sexual abuse claims against a second grade teacher who was later convicted of similar abuse, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dating back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, the case is one of many expected to come based on 2019 legislation that allows victims of abuse by school employees to seek damages for incidents dating back decades, the Times reported. The legislation, which extended the deadline for victims to file child sex abuse claims until age 40 or within five years of a new illness or “psychological injury” as a result of abuse, may leave schools struggling to pay settlements owed to victims of decades-old abuse.

“There’s tremendous cost pressures on school districts,” said Michael Fine, head of California’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, which estimated school districts could be liable for at least $2 billion for past sexual misconduct.

Los Angeles Unified recently authorized $500 million in bonds to settle decades-old sexual abuse cases involving former students, a cost that could reach $765 million.

In the Clovis Unified lawsuit, the five plaintiffs allege abuse and molestation against former Fancher Creek Elementary School teacher Neng Yang, whom they had complained about and reported to the school administration, according to the Times.

The lawsuit said school officials kept the allegations quiet and never investigated Yang, the Times reported.

“Clovis Unified was protecting this predator,” plaintiff Samantha Muñoz, who wanted to speak publicly, told the Times. “They continued to have him teaching at that school knowing he was (assaulting students).”

Yang was arrested for producing child pornography in 2012. For the past decade, he has been serving a 38-year sentence in federal prison in San Pedro for sexual exploitation of a minor, the Times reported.

Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants said the district had not yet been served with the lawsuit as of June 19, but will review it and “respond accordingly” when served.

“I just need them to be accountable for who they protected,” Muñoz said.