Central Valley Daily

June 18: Should Citizens Decide Voting Districts In Merced County? This Legislator Thinks So.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Cresencio Rodriguez-DelgadoJonathan Linden
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Who should determine the voting districts in Merced County? Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria has introduced a bill that would take control from county supervisors and instead put it in the hands of an 11-member citizens' commission. We unpack that idea with journalist Brianna Vaccari.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What farm leaders are saying about Trump's immigration crackdown, and is livestock harming habitats in the Sierra Nevada?

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
