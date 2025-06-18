June 18: Should Citizens Decide Voting Districts In Merced County? This Legislator Thinks So.

Who should determine the voting districts in Merced County? Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria has introduced a bill that would take control from county supervisors and instead put it in the hands of an 11-member citizens' commission. We unpack that idea with journalist Brianna Vaccari.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What farm leaders are saying about Trump's immigration crackdown, and is livestock harming habitats in the Sierra Nevada?